RM's album Indigo is nine days away and is one of the most highly anticipated albums of the year. RM also describes his album to be a documentation of his youth in his independent phase, aa a “sun-bleached record faded like old jeans,” and “the last archive of my twenties". Pharrell and RM may also be collaborating for Indigo, although the news is not yet confirmed. BTS’ RM To Hold Small Solo Concert in December To Celebrate Release of ‘Indigo’ Album.

So Ethereal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)