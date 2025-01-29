The title of Ravi Mohan’s political drama has been revealed as Karathey Babu. The 2-minute long teaser video gives fans a first glimpse of Ravi’s intense character, directed by Ganesh K Babu. In the teaser, veteran actor Nassar’s character is seen sharing his views in a legislative assembly, while Ravi’s character, a fearless opposition party member, boldly introduces himself to the other MLAs. The makers are yet to announce the official release date for the film, which is being produced under the banner of Screen Scene Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Jayam Ravi Changes His Name to Ravi Mohan, Launches Ravi Mohan Studios to Support Emerging Talent.

‘RM34’ Title Reveal Teaser Video

