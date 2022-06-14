Its no surprise that being a worldwide famous band means you have great taste in fashion and that is very true for BTS. Although one member in particular, Taehyung has gone viral online for the strange way he wears his shoes. Many Armys are unsure whether to call it fashion or if its just the way he wears his shoes because its more comfortable., but everyone agrees, Taehyung looks handsome no matter what he wears or how he wears it. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Flaunts Moustache in New Mirror Selfie, ARMY Goes Gaga Over His Viral IG Story.

View tweet below:

Lol taehyung and his shoes issues 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/PlLVMTfZkn — THV🎄 (@Taehyungimpact) June 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)