It's been a while since BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, debuted on Instagram. But the enthusiasm around the charming K-pop idol's posts has not diminished. Recently, TaeTae left ARMY pleasantly surprised with his new avatar. V posted a mirror selfie flaunting a full-grown moustache and fluffy perm hair. While one doubts the facial hair to be real, fans love the 26-year-old new look. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung News ICYMI: From Cooking Ramen to Growing Moustache & Beard, 5 Hottest News Around Tae Tae That's Breaking the Internet!

Check BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's IG Story:

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's IG Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Here's How ARMY Reacted To V's New Look:

They Love It

Perm Hair and Moustache, Interesting

Very Cute

Hmmmm

HAHAHHA

