It's been a while since BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, debuted on Instagram. But the enthusiasm around the charming K-pop idol's posts has not diminished. Recently, TaeTae left ARMY pleasantly surprised with his new avatar. V posted a mirror selfie flaunting a full-grown moustache and fluffy perm hair. While one doubts the facial hair to be real, fans love the 26-year-old new look. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung News ICYMI: From Cooking Ramen to Growing Moustache & Beard, 5 Hottest News Around Tae Tae That's Breaking the Internet!

Check BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's IG Story:

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's IG Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Here's How ARMY Reacted To V's New Look:

THIS GENRE OF TAEHYUNG 😭 pic.twitter.com/d27RiIRBYu — 𓂋 (@archivefortae) June 12, 2022

They Love It

KIM TAEHYUNG 🖤🔥ig update.... Please He is KILLLLLLLLING in the Moustaches 🔥🖤🔥🔥🔥💀🔥🖤🖤🔥 pic.twitter.com/JgKYR3xSq7 — Taetae_moments (@TaetaeMoments) June 12, 2022

Perm Hair and Moustache, Interesting

He perm his hair that right.. But the mustache I never this yesterday how?? K drama?? Doing something for comeback?? Just guessing.. But my love he always love to goofy around to us.. HE SUCH A TEASE!! KIM TAEHYUNG 😭😭❤ pic.twitter.com/Aod2Fl1t5i — Wawa❤KTHVANTE❤FESTA~BANGTAN7💖 MYJUNEDAY🎉🎊🎀🎁💖 (@kthvante_wawa) June 12, 2022

Very Cute

Hmmmm

Why Kim Taehyung why??😭😭 Anyways He looks so hot with that moustache 🤤 pic.twitter.com/sK6hcDZn3M — magar⁷⁹ (@onlytaekim) June 12, 2022

HAHAHHA

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)