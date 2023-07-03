BTS’ V aka Kim Tae-hung is reportedly set to release his first solo album in the third quarter of this year, which means it would be anytime between July to September. In May, the K-pop star had dropped pics from a recording studio that left fans wondering if he’s recording his first solo album and had started to trend KTH1 on Twitter. Well, all official update on the member of the popular South Korean boy band on his debut album is awaited. BTS’ Jungkook to Release Debut Solo Album on July 14- Reports.

BTS V Solo Album

According to Chosun Biz, BTS’s V will reportedly release his first solo album in the 3rd quarter of 2023. pic.twitter.com/TNwolHtOkc — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) July 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)