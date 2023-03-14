BTS's Jungkook recently drank beer in front of his Army fans and he faced comments like 'Stop Drinking', and 'Don't Drink'. This didn't go well with him and he called out his fans clarifying he is an adult and it is legal to do that.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

BTS's Jungkook Calls Out Fans Telling Him To "Stop Drinking" During His Live Broadcasthttps://t.co/oYgw1fa4Tn — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) March 14, 2023

