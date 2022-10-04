Park Soo-hong has been hospitalised after he was assaulted by his own father. The South Korean comedian and presenter, who was scheduled for a cross-examination with his older brother, who was arrested on charges of embezzlement. As per reports, Park Soo-hong’s father assaulted him several times and the paramedics were called to the prosecutor’s office after which he was rushed to the nearby hospital. BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Personal Pictures Leaked Online; Girl Group’s Agency Requests Police to Investigate the Hacker.

Park Soo-hong Hospitalised

Comedian Park Soo Hong Is Hospitalized After Being Assaulted By His Own Fatherhttps://t.co/XQYTRyqUes — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) October 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)