Lee Jong Suk won the Daesang Award for his drama Big Mouth and he may have possibly dedicated his MBC Drama Awards Acceptance Speech to his girlfriend. He said "I had a lot of worries, fears, and anguish after completing my military service, but there was a person who helped me think positively and go in a good direction. I want to take this moment and say that I've liked you a lot for a long time, and I respect you so much." This news came before it was revealed that IU and Jong Suk were reportedly dating, and fans suspect he was talking about her. Big Mouth: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Watching Lee Jong Suk-Yoona's Kdrama Series If You Haven't Already.

Did Lee Jong Suk dedicate his acceptance speech to his girlfriend at the MBC Drama Awards? https://t.co/5paC1nWmJ4 — allkpop (@allkpop) December 30, 2022

