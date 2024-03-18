BoA, the renowned K-pop soloist often dubbed the Queen of K-pop, is finally gearing up for her comeback. The 37-year-old artist took to her social media to drop the first teaser for her upcoming track titled "Emptiness". On March 18, BoA took to her Instagram account to share the teaser image and announce the release date for the track. The picture consisted of a silver heart-shaped object with the song's title written on it. BoA's "Emptiness" will be out on March 26, 2024. NCT’s Taeyong To Enlist for Mandatory Military Service As Active Duty Soldier on April 15.

BoA To Make Comeback With ‘Emptiness’ on March 26:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BoA (@boakwon)

