EXO will be reuniting again and fans are super excited for the group's long awaited return. EXO shared a teaser poster announcing their upcoming fan meeting 2023 EXO’ CLOCK EXO FANMEETING, for their 11th debut anniversary.

View EXO's Teaser Poster:

#EXO To Hold Fan Meeting As Full Group For 11th Anniversaryhttps://t.co/pCzqPJbatz pic.twitter.com/sUwT61clAF — Soompi (@soompi) March 1, 2023

