Korean-chinese boy band, EXO are all set to make their comeback this July. On June 9, their agency SM Entertainment confirmed that they are indeed returning. “EXO’s 7th full-length album will be released on July 10. As they’ve worked hard preparing the album-related promotions will proceed as planned and the detailed schedule will release soon," read statement. BTS’ RM and Jungkook to Host Special Events on 10th Debut Anniversary.

EXO to Make Comeback:

EXO is confirmed to make their comeback on Monday, July 10th. pic.twitter.com/lOPXQGvMZf — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 9, 2023

