Yang Ho Seok who is a former dating show contestant and fitness influencer, was already serving a suspended sentence when the incident of the sexual assault occurred. In February, Yang Ho Seok stood on trial on charges of the sexual assault towards an employee. A judge said in a statement "Considering the fact that the defendant and the victim have come to an amicable agreement, the fact that the victim has stated she didn’t want the defendant to be punished, and the fact that he has no history of committing the same act calls for a lighter sentence." Yoo Ah In Attacked Outside Court in Seoul; Korean Star Loses Cool After Man Throws Coffee at Him.

View More Details:

Dating Show Contestant Is Sentenced For Sexually Assaulting Employee At An Adult Establishmenthttps://t.co/M5UxbXHodw — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) May 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)