Former DIA member Somyi, now a streamer, accused her agency's CEO of sexual assault. The Seoul Central District Court sentenced her to one year and six months in prison after finding her guilty. Somyi's claim was dismissed initially, but after an appeal, surveillance footage contradicted her story. She was seen leaving calmly with the CEO and hugging him, refuting her assault allegations. Prosecutors argued she made false accusations to sabotage the CEO's relationship. Somyi claimed alcohol influence affected her judgment. The court noted inconsistencies in her statements and low credibility, leading to her conviction. Oh Young Soo in Legal Trouble; Prosecutors Seek One Year Prison for Squid Game Actor Over Indecent Assault.

Ex-DIA Member Somyi Jailed For 18 Months

