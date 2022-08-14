GQ Korea published an article where they revealed all the upcoming content with Jin. They also highlighted Jin's collaboration with MapleStory and Nexon, which is the gaming company under MapleStory has even created a page regarding the collaboration where they post advertisements. BTS’ Jin’s Latest Teaser As MapleStory’s Employee Has ARMYs Excited About What’s To Come!

View Tweet Here:

[UCC] GQ Korea reports about the upcoming web variety content with #Jin produced by MapleStory https://t.co/r1TsHjlTU3 — allkpop (@allkpop) August 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)