A new trailer for Hunt has been released and the spy thriller does look promising. The story follows President Park's murder in 1980 and North Korea, sensing a opportunity for invasion sends a spy. Two senior security officers are given the task to hunt down the infiltrator. Hunt will release in theatres and VOD on December 2. Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung’s ‘Hunt’ Surpasses 1 Million Moviegoers in 4 Days!

View Trailer Here:

The first trailer for ‘HUNT’, directed by & starring Lee Jung-jae. The releases on December 2 in theaters and VOD. pic.twitter.com/Ethc2udVQR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 29, 2022

