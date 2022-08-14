Lee Jung Jae's directorial debut film Hunt, has been a big success at Korea's box office. The movie has surpassed over 1 million moviegoers in just 4 days and stayed at #1 at the Korean Box Office every day since it released on August 10. Congratulations to the cast and crew! Jung Woo Sung Says He Is Working on the US Release for ‘Hunt’ in Response To Snoop Dogg’s DM.

