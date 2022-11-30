HyunA and Dawn first started dating back in 2016 and made their relationship public in 2018. The couple were previously kicked out of Cube Entertainment after announcing that they are dating, and were engaged as well. HyunA shared a post on Instagram saying "We broke up. We decided to remain as good friends and colleagues from now on. Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly." HyunA Busts Out Her Bold Dance Moves and Bonny Outfits in New Music Video for Nabillera!

View HyunA's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyun Ah (@hyunah_aa)

