Lee Nadine did an interview with KOREA NOW and dished out on her experience on Single's Inferno and what the most challenging part for her was. A funny yet heartwarming clip was also shown of Nadine's reaction getting accepted into Harvard. She also played a game where she picked between two celebrities in each round, and then picked between the celebs she chose in the previous round. And it all came down to one man. Can you guess who it is? Single’s Inferno 2 Contestant Kim Jin Young’s Funny Cooking Attempt Goes Viral on TikTok, Netizens Joke They Shouldn’t Have Judged Him on First Impressions.

Watch Nadine's Reveal Her Ideal Type Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)