Kim Jin Young usually seemed very relaxed and polished on Single's Inferno 2, but fans are now thinking they shouldn't have judged this book by it's cover. He had some funny and adorable moments on the show, for instance when he accidentally ran into a mirror. Although many of his YouTube viewers are no strangers to his goofier side, a new video of his cooking attempt went viral on TikTok and it is hilarious. Single’s Inferno 2 Contestant Lee Nadine Discusses Her Life After the Show and Plans for the Future.

Watch His Videos and Fans Reactions Here:

“Single’s Inferno 2” Kim Jin Young’s Viral Cooking Attempt Is Proof You Can “Never Judge At First Sight”https://t.co/PgZNZwR7v3 — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) January 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)