Yukika, a Japanese singer, married MAP6's Minhyuk on March 26, 2023. Recently, they celebrated the arrival of their first child, a baby girl, marking a new chapter in their lives as parents. The couple's joyous journey continues as they embrace parenthood together. Congratulations to the couple.

Yukika And MAP6 Minhyuk Welcome First Child

YUKIKA and MAP6 Minhyuk have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. pic.twitter.com/ggx6YZzuos — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) March 25, 2024

