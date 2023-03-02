K-pop band NCT 127 was in Japan recently to promote their album, Ay-Yo, in Japan and have a meet-n-greet session with fans. During the BTS images that were revealed later from the session, one particular image stood out and that was of Taeyong. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the singer holding a mysterious looking object in his hand and that object is suspected to be a vape! EXO Announces Upcoming Fan Meeting to Celebrate 11th Anniversary! Check Dates Inside.

this being the way we find out he vapes is absolutely hilarious pic.twitter.com/BNUW0nQCz5 — 🌞 (@johnmarkselfie) March 1, 2023

