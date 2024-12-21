Colombian lawmaker Cathy Juvinao of the Green Alliance Party was caught vaping during a parliamentary debate on healthcare reform on Tuesday. The 41-year-old representative from Bogotá was seen taking a drag from a yellow vape just before addressing her colleagues in the Chamber of Representatives. Realizing she was caught on camera, Juvinao quickly hid the device and continued her speech, which opposed the proposed healthcare reform. Vaping and smoking are banned in government buildings in Colombia, and Juvinao later apologized on social media for the violation. The incident quickly gained attention online and sparked public discussion. Google Year in Search 2024: Central Park in New York, Odori Park in Hokkaido and Other Top 10 Most Searched Parks on Google Maps.

Cathy Juvinao Caught on Camera Vaping in Parliament

Cathy Juvinao, colombian MP, was caught vaping during a parliamentary debate about Healthcare reform. pic.twitter.com/6YTByOjje1 — Crazy Ass Moments in LatAm Politics (@AssLatam) December 20, 2024

