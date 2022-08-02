Korean Singer Kim Jae Hwan, better known as Jaehwan, has tested positive for Covid. His agency Swing Entertainment released a statement saying he was previously experiencing body aches and that his schedules have now been halted. They also advised all the fans who came in close contact with him, to get tested.

View Tweet Here:

#KimJaeHwan's agency confirms the singer has tested positive for COVID-19 + advises fans who attended 'ISAC' recording to self-testhttps://t.co/784gM1cgkc — allkpop (@allkpop) August 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)