Lee Pyeong who was 43 years old has unfortunately died, and her cause of death is unknown. She was a model who had no doubt made many friends and memories. Fashion Designers like Andre Kim, Lee Sang Bong, and Kwak Hyun Joo mourned her death. Actor Heo Jung Min also expressed his grief and said he regretted not contacting her more when she was alive. Haesoo Dies at 29: All You Need to Know About South Korean Trot Singer Who Was Found Dead in Her Apartment.

View More Details Here:

Korean Model Lee Pyeong Passes Away At The Age Of 43 — Celebrities Speak Out In Sorrow And Regrethttps://t.co/RU4PuykUjv — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) June 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)