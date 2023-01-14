Sakura has tested positive for Covid-19 after taking a PCR test on January 13, and also showed symptoms of a cold. Other members have not shown any symptoms, and Sakura is now focusing on getting better. Stay tuned for more updates! LE SSERAFIM Earns A New Nickname After A Viral Moment With NewJeans' Hanni.

View Full Statement Here:

LE SSERAFIM's Sakura tests positive for COVID-19https://t.co/vdV9yDFH6A — allkpop (@allkpop) January 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)