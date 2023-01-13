Lee Seung Gi donated 550 million Won, which is $442,641.98, to the Korean Red Cross for his birthday. The donation will be used to produce mobile school meals amidst disaster relief activities and blood donation buses to resolve blood shortages. Happy Birthday to Lee Seung Gi! SBS's 'All The Butlers' Members Mourn Lee Seung Gi's Departure From The Show.

