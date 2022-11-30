After it was revealed that Lee Seung Gi was not made aware of the profits he was making through his music, he sent a certification of contents to his agency Hook Entertainment, asking for transparent disclosure of payment. In the midst of the controversy the CEO of Hook released an apology statement, and said she will dispose of her personal property to carry out her responsibility. Lee Seung Gi’s Legal Rep Releases Statement Addressing Details About Singer’s Earnings Being Withheld for 18 Years.

View Full Statement Here:

Hook Entertainment CEO Releases Official Apology + Promises To Take Responsibility For Issue Involving #LeeSeungGi’s Paymenthttps://t.co/d0SWR3M7bl pic.twitter.com/VYX4b098rA — Soompi (@soompi) November 30, 2022

