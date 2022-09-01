Park Jin Joo And Lee Yi Kyung have joined the cast of MBC's How Do You Play? The two have expressed their gratitude and said they will do their best to make everyone laugh. The first episode starring Jin Joo and Yi Kyung will air on September 3 at 6:25 pm KST. 8 Must-Watch Korean Films That Had Over 10 Million Ticket Sales.

View More Details Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)