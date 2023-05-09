Hyunjin and Vivi have reportedly won the lawsuit to terminate their contracts with Blockberry Creative. If they really have won the lawsuit, this means they would be able to finally leave the label. Previously other members Chuu, Kim Lip, Heejin, JinSoul, and Choerry also left Blockberry Creative after filing lawsuits to terminate their contracts. Loona Members Excluding Hyunjin and Vivi Suspend Their Contract With Blockberry Creative.

View More Here:

#LOONA Hyunjin & Vivi reportedly win lawsuit to terminate contracts with Blockberry Creativehttps://t.co/gLZ0IKTwBb — allkpop (@allkpop) May 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)