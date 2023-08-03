After parting ways with Loona, Heejin is now preparing for her solo comeback. In October 2016 Heejin released her solo track "ViViD", now 7 years later she will make a comeback with a solo album in October of 2023. After leaving BlockBerry Creative, rumour has it that Loona will be making a comeback with 10 members, and not 11. Loona’s Hyunjin and Vivi Win Lawsuit Against Blockberry Creative to Terminate Their Contracts – Reports.

View Heejin Update Here:

