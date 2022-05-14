The South Korean adaptation of hit Spanish series Money Heist will debut on Netflix on June 24. Ahead of its premiere, the makers have shared the first look of Yoo Ji-Tae’s Character The Professor. Yoo looks quite intense in the poster while channelling his serious side. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area to Premiere on Netflix on June 24.

Take A Look At The Poster Below:

Money Heist: Korea. The first look at the professor! pic.twitter.com/jtfs5GuffX — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) May 14, 2022

