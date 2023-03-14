MONSTA X’s Minhyuk has announced his mandatory military enlistment date via an emotional letter to all his fans. He informed Monbebe (MONSTA X fans) with a handwritten letter that he would begin the service from April 4. He also mentioned in his letter, “I’m not going somewhere far so don’t be too sad. I think Monbebe will be very sad but I hope you aren’t!” BTS’ J-Hope Initiates Military Enlistment Process, BigHit Reveals Rapper Applied for Termination of Postponement in New Statement.

Minhyuk’s Military Enlistment Date Announcement

Minhyuk’s Letter To MONSTA X Fans

[#wwmx_monbebe] "Hello, this is Minhyuk" Minhyuk informed Monbebe with a handwritten letter about his upcoming enlistment. He will being his mandatory service on April 4th. As of today, we do not know if he will be in active or social services. We will wait for you as you… https://t.co/jtdvxLACsg pic.twitter.com/UipUCssOFM — Monsta X Worldwide (@worldwide_mx) March 13, 2023

