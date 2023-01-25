NewJeans' track "OMG" has debuted at #91 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and "Ditto" also entered the chart at #96 last week. Only six months into their career and NewJeans has already charted multiple entries making them the fastest k-pop group to do so. Ryan Reynolds Takes NewJeans’ ‘OMG’ CapCut TikTok Trend to a Whole New and Hilarious Level With His Own Unique Edit!

