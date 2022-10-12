Call My Agent! is based on the French tv series of the same name is directed by Baek Seung-ryong. The series is scheduled to release on November 7, and will air every Monday and Tuesday at 10:30 KST. It will also be available on Netflix in selected regions. Pachinko: Youn Yuh-Jung and Lee Min-ho’s Apple TV+ Series Renewed for Season 2.

View Tweet Here:

Apple TV+ #Pachinko star #NohSangHyun is confirmed to join the cast of tvN #CallMyAgent, playing as Seoul Regional Tax Service Team Leader, Lee Sangwook. Also stars #LeeSeoJin #KwakSunYoung, first ep will air on 7 Novemberhttps://t.co/F7zYuPKKIV #KoreanUpdates RZ pic.twitter.com/lztfJzakve — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) October 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)