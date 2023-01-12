Park Eun Bin is in talks to play Mok Ha, a girl who dreamed of being a singer but drifted off to the deserted island. While Chae Jong Hyeop would play Bo Geol who has a deep connection with Mok Ha and an affectionate personality. Director Oh Choong Hwan and writer Park Hye Ryun previously worked together on While You Were Sleeping and Start-Up, and will come together once again for this project. Year-Ender 2022 Recap: Kim Go-eun, Park Eun-bin, Kim Hee-sun - 5 Kdrama Actresses Who Didn't Need A Man To Save The Day.

