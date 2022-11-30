The Marvels is the upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel that will mark the MCU debut of Park Seo Joon. The Disney Content Showcase 2022 took place recently which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and previewed content to be released in 2023. The upcoming projects under Marvel Studios include Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will release on February 17, 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Marvels. Although it has not yet been confirmed what role Park Seo Joon will play, many believe it will be Yan Aladna. Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik in Talks To Reunite for Reality Show ‘Youn’s Kitchen’ Sequel.

