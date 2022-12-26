Hongseok aka Yang Hong-seok has been discharged from the military early owing to medical reasons. CUBE Entertainment issued a statement mentioning the reason behind the PENTAGON member’s health condition. The statement read, “Due to panic disorder and depression with agoraphobia, HONGSEOK has been under continuous treatment and consultation during his military service.” Jin Military Enlistment: BTS Agency Asks Media and Fans to Refrain From Visiting Training Centre.

PENTAGON’s Hongseok Discharged From Military Service

