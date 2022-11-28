Red Velvet have released their new music video for "Birthday" and it will spruce up your party right away! In the video the members are seen trying to enter a party with gifts but are denied entry. This unique fantasy filled concept of Red Velvet fighting for their right to party, will make your day/night brighter and jazzy. Red Velvet Fans Accidentally Clowned Themselves While Waiting For The "Birthday" Music Video Teaser.

Watch Video Here:

