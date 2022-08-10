SEOUL FESTA 2022 will have an exciting K-pop concert with many of our favourite artists performing. SEOUL FESTA 2022 will take place from August 10 to August 14 and will hold various events like an EDM festival, Korea Grand Sale, a prominent electric car racing event and much more! Here's everything you need to know about SEOUL FESTA 2022.

View More Details Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)