South Korean boy band, Stray Kids is making a comeback soon. The troupe is all set to return in the upcoming month of June with a new album. Even their agency, JYP Entertainment has confirmed that “Stray Kids is preparing to make a comeback in early June. The exact date will be revealed later on.” Excited? SEVENTEEN Beat BTS to Become K-Pop Group With Most Pre-Ordered Albums in History- Reports.

Stray Kids Making a Comeback:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)