And just like that, SEVENTEEN are back on the scene! Previously they have created history and now they are back to rule again. Returning with a Korean mini album, FML after almost 10 months, the K-pop boy band are making the right kind of noise even before their album release. If reports are to be true, then it is to be heard that SEVENTEEN beat Bangtan Boys (BTS) with their pre- ordered album ahead of its release. K-Pop Band Seventeen to Release Tenth Mini Album ‘FML’ on April 24.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

‘FML’ by Seventeen has recorded 4.64 million pre-orders ahead of its release tomorrow. It becomes the highest stock pre-order for a Korean album in history. pic.twitter.com/kDMfcwRET5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 23, 2023

Check Out Another Tweet Here:

Top 20 albums with the highest pre-orders 1. #SEVENTEEN FML 🆕 pic.twitter.com/2To66J2W0A — KOREAN SALES (@koreansales_twt) April 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)