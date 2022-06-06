Kim Hye-yoon is a South Korean actress and model recently talked about what she's been up to in an interview and that included her very first role in a feature film called The Girl on a Bulldozer. When asked about it, Kim Hye-yoon said it felt strange seeing herself on a big screen and that she was excited but also nervous about what the audience would think. Snowdrop Review: Kim Hye-Yoon's Volatile Portrayal Overshadows Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK's Jisoo's Chemistry In This K-drama Series.

She also spoke on her passion for acting and said that she had never really thought about a different career choice for herself. Kim Hye-yoon expressed excitement about playing Yeo Jin-goo's character's first love on screen.

View tweet below:

#KimHyeYoon On Playing #YeoJinGoo's First Love In New Film + Why She's Never Regretted Her Career Choicehttps://t.co/EpyPIN1F4J pic.twitter.com/V4amfh0X9H — Soompi (@soompi) June 5, 2022

