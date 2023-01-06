Netizens are going gaga over the striking resemblance between The Glory Actor Jung Sung Il and Yoo Jae Suk. Well, after pics of Jung without specs from the K-drama surfaced online, fans were shocked to see how there's a similarity between him and comedian Yoo. Gong Hyun Joo Announces She Is Expecting Twins in the Summer!

Check It Out:

“The Glory” Actor Jung Sung Il Is Going Viral For Resembling Comedian Yoo Jae Sukhttps://t.co/8fKOmrP3lb — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) January 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)