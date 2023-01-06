Gong Hyun Joo announced her pregnancy with a post on Instagram. Her caption said that she is expecting twins this summer. She expressed her gratitude for the news and thanked fans for their support as well. She shared the news with a beautiful picture from her wedding day. Crash Landing On You Stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin Welcome a Baby Boy!

Gong Hyun Joo Announces Pregnancy

