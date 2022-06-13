The Roundup has now surpassed Parasite and many other hit movies at the Korean box office. It has taken first place at the box office for its fourth consecutive weekend. The Roundup stars Son Seok-koo, Ma Dong-seok, Park Ji-hwan and other talents. The hit drama is about a police officer who chases down a suspect to Vietnam but instead finds another murderer who has been targeting tourists. The Outlaws 2: Son Seok-Koo and Ma Dong-seok’s Hit Film Surpasses 9 Million Moviegoers.

View tweet below:

