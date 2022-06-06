The Outlaws 2 also known as The Roundup has officially surpassed 9 million movie goers, according to the Korean Film Council. The announcement was made on 9 a.m. KST on June 6. This has surpassed the movie Parasite directed by Bong Joon-ho. The Outlaws 2 is the first film to achieve this since 2019. Eternals: Ma Dong-seok Opens Up About His Character Gilgamesh in the Superhero Movie, Says ‘It Reflects My Signature Action Style’.

