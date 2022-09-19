BTS members have got an unparalleled fan base when it comes to alluring the ARMY with their charming personalities. Recently, a female airport staff shared an instance of how she met the septet as a true muggle (non K-pop fan) but ended up turning into the BTS ARMY after the Korean singers' well-mannered behaviour and handsome looks got her attention. She went on to reveal that Bangtan Boys were one of the most famous celebrities she met in real life who were so polite and down-to-earth. Hence, she became a member of the ARMY courtesy RM, V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope and Jimin's manners and kindness. BTS’ Suga Looks Suave in Black Suit As He Strikes Stylish Poses in Latest IG Post; View Pics of Min Yoongi

Airport Staff Turns Into BTS ARMY!

This Airport Staff Became An ARMY After Meeting BTS... Here's How She Fell For RM, V And Sugahttps://t.co/x67cjpeRn8 — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) September 19, 2022

