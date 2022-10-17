Changmin has now become a father after his wife gave birth to a baby boy at a hospital in Seoul on October 17. An acquaintance of the couple said, “Changmin stayed by his wife’s side from pregnancy to childbirth. He showed gratitude for the baby being born in good health.” The mother is also in good health. Congratulations of the happy couple! Fans Allege SM Entertainment Tried To Clean Up TVXQ Yunho's Image In TikTok With Red Velvet's Seulgi.

