J-hope is collaborating for the very first time with Crush for a song called "Rush Hour". They have unveiled the third teaser for the music video and the full music video will drop on September 22 at 6 pm KST. The two are known to be close friends and fans are excited to see them finally work together. J-Hope Talks About Jimin, His Experience at Lollapalooza, How He Prepared for His Performance and More.

Watch Teaser Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)