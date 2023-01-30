NCT 127 has released a powerful music video for "Ay-Yo", which is the also the name of the repackaged version of their album 2 Baddies, and the title track. "Ay-Yo" depicts how NCT 127 will continue to create sustainable values in their own unique way while moving forward. Disney+ Japan Reveals New NCT 127 Documentary Tentatively Titled ‘The Lost Boys’ as Part of New Line-Up.

Watch NCT 127's Hard Hitting Ay-Yo MV:

